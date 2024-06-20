Volunteers needed for sandbagging in Waterville as city asks residents to limit water use

Community members in Waterville are helping each other in protecting their homes from flood damage.

They’ve given out a thousand sandbags to people living near the Cannon River, which is over its banks.

Now, the Le Sueur County Emergency Management team is asking volunteers to help fill more sandbags. They’ll be meeting both Thursday and Friday at the City Shop in Waterville between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., as well as from 6-8 p.m.

All volunteers must be at least 18 years old, wear closed-toe shoes and sign in when they arrive. Le Sueur County officials add they’ll find a spot for those who want to volunteer but can’t fill sandbags.

In addition to sandbagging volunteers, city leaders are asking Waterville residents to limit water usage.

