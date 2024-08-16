State launches new billboards to bring ‘hope’ and clues in cases of missing Indigenous people

Minnesota’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office (MMIR) is launching a billboard campaign to bring attention to eight cases.

“The cases that we highlighted are some of the long-term missing cases,” said Ana Negrete, MMIR community planner. “We’re here to help and support families.”

The billboards feature Leo Coleman Cortez, Kateri Mishow, Mato Dow, Nevaeh Kingbird, Melissa Eagle Shield, Melissa Burt, Jeremy Jourdain and April Geyer.

Back in the 1980s, Leo Coleman Cortez left Anoka State Hospital, intending to meet his sister at a St. Paul bus depot.

Coleman Cortez, who is Indigenous, has been missing ever since.

Another case profiled on the billboards is that of 15-year-old Nevaeh Kingbird who went missing near Bemidji in October 2021.

“Every day is a journey,” said Teddi Wind, Nevaeh’s mother. “It’s a struggle everyday.”

Wind is thankful the state is taking this step to help families find their loved ones.

“I think it’s really great they are doing to spread awareness through Minnesota,” Wind said.

Nevaeh’s family is planning a vigil for Aug. 26 to raise awareness on what would be her 18th birthday.

“Her smile lit up the room when she walked in,” Wind said.

The state examined data over several years and found anywhere from 27 to 54 American Indian women and girls in Minnesota were missing in any given month.

Minnesota is one of the first states to have an office dedicated to MMIR cases.

If you have any information about the cases mentioned above, contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.