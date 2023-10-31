Tuesday marks 7 years since teen went missing in Bemidji

Tuesday marks seven years since Jeremy Jourdain, 17, went missing in Bemidji on Oct. 31, 2016. As previously reported, he was last seen leaving a family party.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety said that its Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office is working with Jeremy’s family to bring attention to his disappearance.

He is American Indian and has brown hair and brown eyes, authorities said. He is 6’4″ and weighs 175 pounds.

Jeremy was last seen wearing a blue and grey hooded sweatshirt with blue jeans.

Bemidji residents have recently searched for Jeremy, along with Nevaeh Kingbird — a 15-year-old who went missing in Bemidji in 2021.

If you have information on Jeremy’s disappearance, contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

You can also submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers online or by calling 800-222-8477.