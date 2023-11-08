Tuesday marks 3 years since 52-year-old went missing from Alexandria

Melissa Burt, 52, went missing from Alexandria three years ago Tuesday.

According to a missing persons bulletin from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, she was last seen getting into an RV, but her direction of travel or destination are unknown.

Burt is Native American and has brown hair and eyes. She is 5 feet, 6 inches and weighs 140 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 320-762-8151.