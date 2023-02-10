St. Paul police responding to fatal stabbing inside Harding High School

Watch the news conference in the video player above or click here if using the KSTP mobile app.

St. Paul police are on-scene investigating a fatal stabbing at Harding High School. One person is dead, according to St. Paul police.

According to a spokesperson for St. Paul Public Schools, the high school went into lockdown at 11:45 a.m. Friday.

The school remained in lockdown as of 12:50 p.m., according to the district, and all evening and weekend events at Harding High School were canceled.

Multiple police squads could be seen at the school and also saw an ambulance leaving the area.

A large police presence at Harding High School in St. Paul (KSTP).

According to a social media post by Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher, a student stabbed another student. However, further details regarding the incident are still limited.

A woman at the scene told a 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photojournalist at the scene that she received an email from the district saying students would be let out at 1:20 p.m. Friday.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION:



SPPD Officers are investigating a stabbing on the 1500 block of Sixth Street East at Harding High School where one person has died.



Watch here for updates and media availability. — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) February 10, 2023

