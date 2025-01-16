St. Paul clearing homeless encampment near Bruce Vento Nature Center

The city of St. Paul on Thursday is working to clear a homeless encampment near the Bruce Vento Nature Sanctuary.

As previously reported, the “process of closing the encampment” began on Jan. 7, according to a city spokesperson.

Mayor Melvin Carter spoke at the encampment clearing and stated that city workers and partners shared resources with the encampment residents.

The encampment had been subject to over 400 calls for police and over 50 calls for fire and/or medical services — including several multi-tent fires.

“It gets cold in St. Paul; it’s dangerous for people to live in tents,” Carter said at a news conference Thursday. “It’s not safe, and[…] every resident in this encampment, and every resident in our community, deserves to be in a safe facility and safe space, and that will continue to be our goal.”

Click here for a list of homeless shelters in Ramsey County.

Click here for a list of warming centers in the Twin Cities.