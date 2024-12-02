LIST: Warming centers in the Twin Cities

As temperatures start to drop, more people will be seeking shelter to stay warm.

Here’s a list of warming shelters in the Twin Cities:

Minneapolis

Officials recommend calling ahead, if possible.

Salvation Army – 2024 Lyndale Avenue North (612-522-4871)

Salvation Army – 2727 Central Avenue NE (612-789-2858)

Salvation Army – 1604 East Lake Street (612-721-1513)

Salvation Army – 1010 Currie Avenue (612-338-0113)

Catholic Charities Opportunity Center – 740 East 17th Street (612-204-8300)

Hope Avenue Twin Cities – 1229 Logan Avenue (612-709-0326)

Hennepin County Libraries (during business hours) – (612-543-5669)

Minneapolis Central Library – 300 Nicollet Mall (612-543-8000)

Peace House Community – 1816 Portland Avenue (612-870-7263)

If you’re in Hennepin County and need immediate assistance with housing, call the Hennepin Shelter Hotline at 612-204-8200.

St. Paul

Families in St. Paul with at least one child needing emergency shelter after 9:30 p.m. should call 651-291-0211 for assistance.

Single adults are welcome at the following warming centers. Officials recommend calling ahead, if possible.

Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities is open to men only. The Bethel Hotel shelter is located at 435 University Avenue East.

Model Cities Safe Space – 420 North Roy Street (651-789-2066)

St. Paul Opportunity Center – 422 Dorothy Day Place (651-266-1050)

Youth under 24 years old needing shelter or help with food or clothing can visit the SafeZone Drop-In Center for Homeless Youth at 130 East 7th Street or call 651-224-9644. You can also call the YMCA Youth Resource Line between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week at 763-493-3052.

