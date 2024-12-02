LIST: Warming centers in the Twin Cities
As temperatures start to drop, more people will be seeking shelter to stay warm.
Here’s a list of warming shelters in the Twin Cities:
Minneapolis
Officials recommend calling ahead, if possible.
- Salvation Army – 2024 Lyndale Avenue North (612-522-4871)
- Salvation Army – 2727 Central Avenue NE (612-789-2858)
- Salvation Army – 1604 East Lake Street (612-721-1513)
- Salvation Army – 1010 Currie Avenue (612-338-0113)
- Catholic Charities Opportunity Center – 740 East 17th Street (612-204-8300)
- Hope Avenue Twin Cities – 1229 Logan Avenue (612-709-0326)
- Hennepin County Libraries (during business hours) – (612-543-5669)
- Minneapolis Central Library – 300 Nicollet Mall (612-543-8000)
- Peace House Community – 1816 Portland Avenue (612-870-7263)
If you’re in Hennepin County and need immediate assistance with housing, call the Hennepin Shelter Hotline at 612-204-8200.
St. Paul
Families in St. Paul with at least one child needing emergency shelter after 9:30 p.m. should call 651-291-0211 for assistance.
Single adults are welcome at the following warming centers. Officials recommend calling ahead, if possible.
- Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities is open to men only. The Bethel Hotel shelter is located at 435 University Avenue East.
- Model Cities Safe Space – 420 North Roy Street (651-789-2066)
- St. Paul Opportunity Center – 422 Dorothy Day Place (651-266-1050)
Youth under 24 years old needing shelter or help with food or clothing can visit the SafeZone Drop-In Center for Homeless Youth at 130 East 7th Street or call 651-224-9644. You can also call the YMCA Youth Resource Line between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week at 763-493-3052.
