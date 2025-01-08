Residents of homeless encampment in St. Paul have until Jan. 16 to move

The city of St. Paul confirmed that residents of a homeless encampment near the Bruce Vento Nature Sanctuary have until Jan. 16 to move.

It added that the Homeless Assistance Response Team(HART), Familiar Faces and other community partners “began the process of closing the encampment” on Tuesday.

The encampment had been subject to over 400 calls for police and over 50 calls for fire and/or medical services — including several multi-tent fires.

The closing date was coordinated with care providers to help get care and services to residents who want them. The city also said that HART is also working to connect residents with shelter and treatment options.