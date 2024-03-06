St. Paul City Council unanimously passes resolution calling for cease-fire in Gaza

St. Paul City Council members unanimously approved a resolution calling for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza on Tuesday, joining a growing list of cities across the U.S. that have done so.

The measure urges President Joe Biden to negotiate a permanent and mutual end to the hostilities that began when Hamas militants carried out a massacre on Israeli soil, killing more than 1,100 people and taking some 200 hostages. In the five months since, Israeli forces have bombarded the Gaza Strip, killing more than 30,000 Palestinians and displacing more than 2 million.

In addition to calling for a cease-fire, the resolution presses the Biden administration and federal elected officials to facilitate humanitarian aid in Gaza, ensure the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, condemn the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, and discontinue U.S. military aid to Israel “without clear guarantees for civilian safety.”

The St. Paul resolution comes amid weeks of pressure from activists attending — and sometimes disrupting — City Council meetings.

“My hope is that you can walk out of here and we are able to say, ‘The Twin Cities stand for a cease-fire,'” Council President Mitra Jalali said before calling a vote.

Minneapolis, Hastings and Coon Rapids have all passed similar resolutions. In Minneapolis’ case, the City Council passed a resolution and then overrode Mayor Jacob Frey’s veto.