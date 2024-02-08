Frey issues own ceasefire proclamation after council overrides veto

The back-and-forth between the Minneapolis City Council and the city’s mayor continues.

Thursday, a week after Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey vetoed the council’s “one-sided” resolution that calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, the council overrode his veto to pass the resolution anyway.

Nine council members voted to override Frey’s veto, the minimum required to do so. As the vote total was announced to some claps in the room, council member Andrea Jenkins, who voted in favor of overriding the veto, asked people to not cheer.

“These issues are way too serious. It disrespects the loss of life of Israelis, Palestinians, and this is not a football game or a spectator sport,” Jenkins said.

After the vote, Elliott Payne and Aisha Chughtai, the council’s president and vice president, respectively, issued a joint statement saying:

“This morning the Minneapolis City Council voted to override Mayor Frey’s veto of the resolution passed at our January 25th meeting calling for a permanent ceasefire and preventing loss of life in the Middle East. We are proud of the 9 Council Members who stood by what most Minneapolis resident believe: the defense of humanity is a shared project.

“When this Council speaks with the clarity of a veto-proof majority, we will do everything in our power as Council Leadership to defend the will of the body, regardless of the issue. We hope this is the last time we will be faced with a veto this term and look forward to continuing to work with the Mayor collaboratively in the future.”

Frey quickly reacted to the veto by issuing a proclamation that he considers more unifying.

As the only elected Jew in the city, Frey previously expressed his frustration that the council didn’t consult with him on the resolution and, in vetoing the measure, said its language “uplifts the history of Palestinians, and all but erases that of Israeli Jews.” He’s expressed support for a more “unifying” ceasefire resolution.

His proclamation says he’s concerned for all who are hurting and condemned the actions of both sides, adding that he is “firmly against the rise of all acts of racially motivated violence and hate crimes perpetrated against our Palestinian, Israeli, Muslim, and Jewish constituents here in Minneapolis and around the United States.”

It adds, “leaders must speak up to unify our city, not divide it,” before calling for a ceasefire and two-state solution.

The mayor further addressed his and the council’s actions in a press conference later Thursday morning, saying many other cities across the country passed unifying ceasefire resolutions. “This resolution does not (do that),” Frey said, calling it “not a normal resolution.”