St. Paul City Council to vote on 2024 budget during Wednesday meeting

Members of the St. Paul City Council are scheduled to vote Wednesday on Mayor Melvin Carter’s proposed 2024 budget, which is more than $820 million.

The plan includes a 3.7% increase in the property tax rate.

Meanwhile, city officials say owners of median-valued homes would actually see a small dip in their property tax bills due in large part to shifting values for commercial properties.

The proposed budget also includes a $500,000 plan to address street lighting and the theft of copper wire, as well as funds for Como Lakeside Pavilion renovations.

CLICK HERE to read the full agenda.

Wednesday’s meeting begins at 3:30 p.m. Check back for updates.

RELATED: St. Paul mayor proposes 2024 budget

RELATED: St. Paul mayor releases 2025 budget proposal, addresses contract dispute with city firefighters

RELATED: St. Paul City Council to review 2024 city budget Tuesday night