St. Paul mayor releases 2024 budget proposal, addresses contract dispute with city firefighters

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced his 2024 budget proposal Thursday and addressed the ongoing contract dispute with the city firefighters.

Before the budget address, St. Paul firefighters union president Mike Smith said they had a “heated” exchange with the mayor. They want at least 14 firefighters and better wages.

“You want to talk about the future, it’s adding firefighters,” said Mike Smith, President of St. Paul Firefighters IAFF Local 21. “Currently, we’re about 114 a day, the national standard is about 130 some a day, so we’re behind.”

Carter says his budget includes funding for paramedic and EMT training for firefighters, updated breathing apparatuses, and new fitness equipment.

“I’m proud of the deep investments we’ve made in our fire department since I took office,” Carter noted.

He also highlighted a couple of new projects in the works.

“I’m excited that we have two fire station projects on the horizon,” Carter said.

“He talks about these new fire stations, but there’s no fire trucks being added, there’s no personnel being added,” Smith said.

Mayor Carter acknowledged the St. Paul Fire Department is busier than ever.

“Over the past decade, our fire department has experienced a 64% increase in run volume,” Carter said.

The fire union believes that number is only going to go up.

“By not adding the resources, it’s going to delay the response,” Smith said.

Following the budget proposal, both sides shared some words as they continued to stand their ground.

“We’re here because we’re without a contract, and this budget does not set us up or the citizens up for the future,” Smith said. “We’ll start meeting with city council, and hopefully, we’ll get the majority to overturn it and shift some of those funds to hiring some sworn firefighters. It’s needed.”

“We’re also open to continuing the negotiation if they’re willing to engage and meet at the table with us together,” Mayor Carter said.

Smith tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS he believes they’re heading to arbitration now, and this should all be worked out in a couple of weeks.

For a complete look at Mayor Carter’s budget proposal, click here.