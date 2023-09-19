St. Paul City Council to review 2024 city budget Tuesday night

The St. Paul City Council is meeting Tuesday evening to discuss the 2024 St. Paul City Budget.

The St. Paul Budget Committee is set to review St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter’s proposed 2024 City Budget, which includes renovations for the Como Lakeside Pavilion, a space last updated in the 1990s.

The committee is composed of Chair Amy Brendmoen, Councilmember Russel Balenger, Councilmember Mitra Jalali, Councilmember Rebecca Noecker, Councilmember Jane L. Prince, Councilmember Chris Tolbert, and Councilmember Nelsie Yang.

The committee is meeting at St. Paul City Hall at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.