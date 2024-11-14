St. Paul City Council delays drive-thru decision until next year

Community comments on drive-thru plan in St. Paul

The St. Paul City Council will wait another year to decide on the future of drive-thru’s in the city. 37 restaurants, 33 banks, eight pharmacies and two coffee shops currently have drive-thru’s, according to a city report.

The decision came after a public hearing Wednesday on an ordinance that would ban new coffee shop and restaurant drive-thru’s and update where banks and pharmacies can operate.

According to the city, the proposal is due to concerns about traffic, pollution, safety and litter caused by the convenient option.

“Drive-thrus are very intense uses with regards to cars, especially at peak times, people come in and out of them really quickly,” said Bill Dermody, the city planner, during last Wednesday’s meeting.

More than half a dozen people testified during the hearing this week. Members of the business community raised concerns a ban would cost business owners critical customers who may turn to competitors in other cities. A disability rights advocate also argued it provides a necessary service.

Proponents of the ordinance, however, argued pedestrian safety is at risk due to drive-thru’s and raised climate concerns.

The planning commission looked at the issue for months earlier this year before presenting a recommendation to the City Council.

“The restrictions just went way further than where I thought they would be,” said Council Member Nelsie Yang, who acknowledged drive-thru’s do cause traffic backups but gave an example of a drive-thru-only business that was necessary for employee safety.

Yang supported a motion by Council Member Rebecca Noecker to postpone a decision until next year after the city undergoes a commercial corridor zoning study.

“I frankly was somewhat surprised to see this issue come before us when it did,” said Noecker. “It’s not something I hear very often from my constituents. It does not seem to be something that is a big problem in St. Paul.”

She also raised concerns about the economic hardships currently facing small businesses in the city.

“I think this is the wrong time,” said Noecker.

Council President Mitra Jalali was the sole vote against the delay.

“When our staff work on things and then too much time passes, there’s a risk of that information to become outdated, there’s the opportunity cost of what they worked on,” said Jalali. “I want to take this up in a timely way.”

The public hearing will resume when the City Council re-considers the proposal in September 2025.