Drive-thru restrictions under consideration by St. Paul City Council

St. Paul drive-thru debate

Saint Paul faces a drive-thru dilemma. The City Council is deciding whether new food and beverage businesses should be allowed to have them.



“Drive-thrus are very intense uses with regards to cars, especially at peak times, people come in and out of them really quickly,” said Bill Dermody, the city planner, during Wednesday’s meeting.

He explained the convenient option has raised concerns about vehicle backups, pedestrian and biker safety, litter and pollution. There are about 80 drive-thrus city-wide.

“A little more than half of our pharmacies have drive-thrus. Three-quarters of our banks do,” said Dermody. “Less than 10% of our restaurants have drive-thrus and only about two of our coffee shops.”

A proposed ordinance would prevent new restaurants and coffee shops from having a drive-thru. It does, however, set up rules for walk-up service windows .

It also updates zoning for where drive-thrus for pharmacies and banks can operate.

It’s based on recommendations from the planning commission after months of work through the spring and summer.



“Why now? Certain drive-thrus that have caused a lot of problems have put more urgency on that,” said Dermody.

He pointed to the backups at the Starbucks at Snelling and Marshall Avenues. The company converted the drive-thru to a patio about two years ago.



“Goodwill is not the same as public policy so this is about creating public policy that helps have more responsible land use,” said Council President Mitra Jalali.

The ordinance faces criticism from the St. Paul Area Chamber.

“This ordinance is problematic in so many ways,” said CEO B Kyle, who worries it will prevent new development. “Businesses hear ‘No, thank you.’”

Drive-thrus offer an important option, according to Kyle.

“I’m deeply concerned about moms and dads with kids, those with physical or other limitations that make drive-thrus a requirement,” she said. “Those folks won’t be served and there are communities right next door that would be more than happy to take care of that business.”

There will be a public hearing on the ordinance next Wednesday.