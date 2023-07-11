Frey, city leaders to discuss Harvard report on Minneapolis public safety

Minneapolis city leaders are scheduled to unveil and discuss a report aimed at helping to reform the city’s public safety work.

Dr. Antonio Oftelie, a native of Minneapolis, headed up the two-year study. The group’s report is intended to help the city come up with a comprehensive plan to transform its public safety work by outlining a long-term vision and recommendations for how to get there.

RELATED: Harvard report on Minneapolis public safety to be released Tuesday

Mayor Jacob Frey, several council members and Community Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander are all expected to join Oftelie to talk about the report Tuesday afternoon. The city says the full report will be released after the press conference.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will livestream that press conference. Check back for updates.