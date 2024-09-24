Source: Metro Transit Chief resigns amid internal investigation

A source tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Metro Transit Chief Ernest Morales III resigned over the weekend.

The resignation comes after 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS first reported, in early August, that Morales was facing an internal investigation for an alleged toxic work environment in which there were multiple complaints.

At that time, the Met Council placed him on paid leave until the investigation was finished.

Under Minnesota law, when a public official resigns amid an investigation, the results of that investigation are not disclosed to the public.

Officials say Captain Joseph Dotseth will serve as Interim Metro Transit Police Chief in the meantime.