New details explain why Metro Transit police chief was placed on paid leave

The Metropolitan Council last Friday confirmed Metro Transit Police Chief Ernest Morales III was on paid administrative leave.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has learned through a source with knowledge of the situation that Morales faces an internal investigation and the Met Council placed him on paid leave until it’s finished.

The investigation started a couple months ago after multiple Metro Transit Police employees came forward with complaints about the chief’s behavior in the workplace, according to the source.

Morales took over as chief in March 2023 after retiring from the New York City Police Department.

The Met Council said it does not comment publicly on personnel issues.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to Morales directly for comment, but he has not yet responded.