Metro Transit Police Chief placed on paid leave

Metro Transit Police Chief Ernest Morales III was placed on paid leave Friday, a Metropolitan Council spokesperson confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Saturday.

Officials are declining to give more information surrounding Chief Morales’ leave at this time.

Morales has served as chief since March 2023. Before that, he worked in Mount Vernon as a Deputy Police Commissioner.

The decision to place Morales on leave comes after Metro Transit police reported a significant drop in violent crimes this spring.