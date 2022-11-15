Snow continues Tuesday, temperatures expected to drop later this week

The week started with multiple inches of snow, but the sky isn’t done yet.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS meteorologists say snow is likely Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and people across the state should brace for even colder weather starting mid-Thursday. Snow was falling early Tuesday morning in the Twin Cities metro area.

Tuesday, people can expect 1-2 inches before 5 p.m. and another half-inch at night. Isolated areas could receive another inch at night while temperatures drop into the 20s, Chief Meteorologist Ken Barlow says.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to bring additional flurries before temperatures plummet for the rest of the week. Currently, the low temperatures at the end of the week are predicted as follows: 12 degrees on Thursday with wind chills nearing zero, 8 degrees on Friday, 6 degrees on Saturday and 10 degrees on Sunday.

The verdict is in: bundle up and drive safely. The State Patrol reported over 500 crashes just during peak travel times Monday on state roads.

Credit: MGN/Pixabay

Tuesday, the state patrol reported 73 crashes and 67 spinouts from 5 a.m.-noon. One of the crashes was fatal, according to the state patrol.

#MSPNumbers Statewide 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., 11/15/22: 73 crashes (8 with injury, 0 serious and 1 fatal-Fillmore County) & 67 veh spin out/off the road & 3 jackknifed semis. — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) November 15, 2022

Check out this guide to prepare for all types of winter weather. Stay with the 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS weather team and KSTP traffic reporter Hanna Conway as you begin to plan your holiday travel.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS viewers sent us their videos from the first big snow Monday; check out some local dogs playing in the snow below.

Buddy the beagle romped through the snow Monday in Glenwood. Credit: Dacia Doroff