Minneapolis woman dies in late night crash after slick roads lead to hundreds of crashes Monday

A Minneapolis woman was killed in a single car crash around 10:15 p.m. Monday on an Interstate 35 ramp, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Tsering Yangkey, 56, was said to be merging onto North I-35 West from Hiawatha Avenue when she lost control of her car.

The car then slid over a guardrail and into a bridge pillar, the State Patrol says.

The Toyota Corolla’s airbag did not deploy during the crash.

As many commuters know, the roads were snowy and icy all day Monday, and the late-night crash came after a full day of incidents related to poor road conditions.

Minneapolis Fire Department and Hennepin County medics also responded to the crash.

RELATED: State Patrol reports 322 morning crashes in Minn., winter weather advisory in effect

The State Patrol reported hundreds throughout the day: 322 crashes from 6-11 a.m. Monday and 244 crashes from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, making a statewide total 566 crashes during typical travel times.

Those numbers only represent areas where the State Patrol has jurisdiction; it is likely many more happened on roads in individual cities.