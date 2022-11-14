State patrol reports 322 morning crashes in Minn., winter weather advisory in effect

MIDDAY UPDATE: The National Weather Service has extended a Winter Weather Advisory to include the Twin Cities and parts of western Wisconsin through Monday evening.

Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded to include the Twin Cities and portions of Western Wisconsin. Amounts will generally range 2-4" for those under an Advisory. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/6in6c73DJJ — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) November 14, 2022

As of 10 a.m. Monday, traffic is moving at a slower pace. See a live traffic map at the bottom of this article to plan the best route for your commute today.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported hundreds of crashes from 6-11 a.m. Monday; none were fatal.

#MSPNumbers Statewide 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., 11/14/22: 322 crashes (25 with injury, 0 serious/fatal) & 67 veh spin out/off the road & 3 jackknifed semis. — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) November 14, 2022

Between slick roads and crash-related lane closures, many methods of transportation have experienced delays, including Metro Transit buses.

9:43 AM Winter weather service update: 60% of buses are delayed; avg delay is about 15 minutes. No weather-related light rail delays. Routes 61, 68, 71 on snow reroute. https://t.co/Qy2y6r4fjl — Metro Transit (@MetroTransitMN) November 14, 2022

Snow is likely throughout the week, as described below in the earlier version of this story.

INITIAL REPORT: Minnesotans and Wisconsinites are finally walking – and driving – in a winter wonderland.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Chief Meteorologist Ken Barlow says 1-2 inches of snow are likely in the Twin Cities area as light flurries continue throughout Monday, and some places could pick up as much as 3 inches of snow.

Snow falls in St. Paul on Nov. 14, 2022. (KSTP-TV)

Slick road conditions were reported throughout the metro area Monday morning, and drivers were advised to use caution.

Crash-SB Hwy 169 south of 494. Vehicle underneath a semi trailer. Driver transported by @AllinaEMS to local hospital with minor injuries. Roads are slippery so please slow down. pic.twitter.com/jymaUZs6Jj — Bloomington Fire (@BFD_MN) November 14, 2022 WC MN – roads are obviously slippery this morning – snow covered and for the roads that appear wet, they are still slick! Slow down, cruise control off & buckle up. Troopers & 1st responders on scene I94 Buffalo River (5 miles east of Moorhead) no injuries (11/14/22 7:30am) pic.twitter.com/LkhxqfzRVu — Sgt. Jesse Grabow (@MSPPIO_NW) November 14, 2022

The National Weather Service says western Wisconsinites can expect their snow later in the day.

Light snow will push across central-southern #mnwx this morning, then over western #wiwx this afternoon, ending this evening. Amounts will generally range 1-3", but portions of far southern MN may receive around 4". Both morning and afternoon commutes will likely be impacted. pic.twitter.com/eGOdwyJd8e — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) November 14, 2022

Amounts of snow are possible for the rest of the week as well. Stay with your 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS meteorologists for the latest winter weather updates.

