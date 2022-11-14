State patrol reports 322 morning crashes in Minn., winter weather advisory in effect
MIDDAY UPDATE: The National Weather Service has extended a Winter Weather Advisory to include the Twin Cities and parts of western Wisconsin through Monday evening.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, traffic is moving at a slower pace. See a live traffic map at the bottom of this article to plan the best route for your commute today.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported hundreds of crashes from 6-11 a.m. Monday; none were fatal.
Between slick roads and crash-related lane closures, many methods of transportation have experienced delays, including Metro Transit buses.
Snow is likely throughout the week, as described below in the earlier version of this story.
INITIAL REPORT: Minnesotans and Wisconsinites are finally walking – and driving – in a winter wonderland.
5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Chief Meteorologist Ken Barlow says 1-2 inches of snow are likely in the Twin Cities area as light flurries continue throughout Monday, and some places could pick up as much as 3 inches of snow.
Slick road conditions were reported throughout the metro area Monday morning, and drivers were advised to use caution.
The National Weather Service says western Wisconsinites can expect their snow later in the day.
Amounts of snow are possible for the rest of the week as well. Stay with your 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS meteorologists for the latest winter weather updates.
