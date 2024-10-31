Seeking ‘closure,’ family of St. Paul man killed in hit-and-run crash urges driver to come forward

John Bidon, 83, was a fixture for decades in his St. Paul neighborhood.

St. Paul Police are trying to track down the driver responsible for striking John Bidon earlier this month. He later died at the hospital, according to investigators.

Authorities say John Bidon was walking on Oct. 19 around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Arlington Avenue and McAfee Street.

“He loved the outdoors he loved working in his yard,” his son, Mike Bidon, said. “He’d love to talk to the neighbors when they’d stroll down the street to walk around Lake Phalen.”

“Our investigators are struggling with this one in the sense there is very limited information about what occurred,” St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster said. “It’s very frustrating to believe that somebody would strike a person and leave them alone.”

Friends of the family are working to raise a reward in the case.

Daughter-in-law Jayne Bidon said John Bidon loved his family, community and church.

“We’re just going to miss him horribly — he’s a wonderful man who didn’t deserve this,” Jayne Bidon said.

The victim’s son had a message for the driver who hit his father: “Everyone makes mistakes. I’m not sure how you can live with yourself — that you literally left someone for dead,” Mike Bidon said. “Come forward. Speak up. The Bidon family needs some closure.”

St. Paul police ask anyone with information in the case to call 651-266-5722.