A 83-year-old man was found in the road unconcious. Police are asking for help figuring who drove a vehicle that hit and killed him.

On Monday, the St. Paul Police said that a man was found in an intersection on Saturday evening and later died at the hospital.

The post says that officers were called to Arlington Avenue and McAfee Street around 7:30 p.m. for a man lying in the road, who was unconscious when they arrived.

The man, identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner as 83-year-old John Bidon, was taken to the hospital where he died. He lived in the area of the area where he was found, officers say.

The medical examiner says that Bidon’s cause of death was injuries from being hit by a vehicle.

St. Paul police are asking for help to find who hit Bidon. Anyone with any information about the incident should call Sergeant Neubrand at 651-266-5722.