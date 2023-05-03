Second gentleman, SBA administrator to visit Minnesota Wednesday

The second gentleman of the United States and the federal Small Business Administration’s (SBA) administrator are set to visit Minnesota on Wednesday to celebrate National Small Business Week.

The White House says second gentleman Douglas Emhoff and SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman will make several stops in the Twin Cities metro area, including in St. Paul, Burnsville, Columbia Heights and Eden Prairie.

During their visit, the two are scheduled to participate in a roundtable with small business leaders, attend a small business week awards ceremony and meet with other small business owners.

An advisory says the pair will also meet with and honor Abdirahman Kahin, the owner of the Twin Cities metro-area Afro Deli & Grill restaurants.

Kahin was named the National Small Business Person of the Year on Monday, more than a month after he was named Minnesota’s Small Business Person of the Year.

Other Minnesota elected officials, including Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Congressman Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), and Congresswomen Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Betty McCollum (D-Minn.), are expected to meet up with Emhoff and Casillas Guzman throughout the day.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will update this story with more details of their visit later in the day Wednesday.