Afro Deli owner awarded for small business success

Abdirahman Kahin, the owner of the local Afro Deli & Grill restaurants, won Minnesota’s 2023 Small Business Person of the Year on Tuesday.

Afro Deli & Grill is an African, Mediterranean and American fusion restaurant with four locations in the Twin Cities. Kahin, who is also the chief executive officer (CEO) of Afro Deli & Grill, hopes to open more locations in other cities.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS talked to Kahin in 2021 when he and his restaurants were helping to feed people during the pandemic.

Kahin immigrated to the United States in 1996, where he settled in Minnesota. He attended community college and eventually opened the first Afro Deli & Grill location in 2010, according to a press release from the Small Business Administration.

Kahin will compete for National Small Business Person of the Year the first week of May as a part of National Small Business Week 2023.

The Small Business Person of the Year award is distributed by the U.S. Small Business Administration.