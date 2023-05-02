Afro Deli owner named National Small Business Person of the Year

A Minnesota entrepreneur has received a national honor for his leadership and business success.

Monday, the Small Business Administration named Abdirahman Kahin, the owner of the metro-area Afro Deli & Grill restaurants, the 2023 National Small Business Person of the Year. He was named Minnesota’s Small Business Person of the Year back in March.

Kahin was recognized Monday during a ceremony at the White House and also met President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

He opened Afro Deli & Grill back in 2014, focusing on healthy and fresh African fusion cuisine.

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced a new location to close, his business shifted to grab-n-go products.

Afro Deli & Grill now supplies eight stores at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and 15 other stores across the Twin Cities metro.

Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff and SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman are scheduled to visit Minneapolis Wednesday to celebrate National Small Business Week and are expected to honor Kahin again.

