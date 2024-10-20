Saturday night homicide may be related to carjacking shooting, St. Paul police say

St. Paul police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday night and say it could be connected to another shooting that occurred during a carjacking.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment building on the 100 block of Sycamore Street East around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Upon arriving, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite first aid, she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to police, while officers were responding to this call, another officer was flagged down near the 90 block of Acker Street East for a carjacking in which the victim was shot. The suspect drove away in the victim’s vehicle and police say it could be connected to the murder.

The second victim was brought to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators are working to determine if the two shootings are related and who is responsible.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim and her exact cause of death.

No arrests have been announced — anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.