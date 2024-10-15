Man fatally shot on St. Paul’s North End

According to police, officers were called to the intersection of Jackson Street and Wheelock Parkway just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday for a report of a man being shot at that location.

For the second time in just three days, a man has died after a shooting in St. Paul’s North End neighborhood – marking the city’s third homicide in the last four days.

According to police, officers were called to the intersection of Jackson Street and Wheelock Parkway just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday for a report of a man being shot at that location.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot injuries lying on the ground. Although he was given aid at the scene, he died at Regions Hospital. His name and age are expected to be released at a later time.

As of this time, no word on what led up to the shooting, and police are still working to determine who shot the man.

“I believe the victim was on the boulevard of the street. I know the scene out there has a vehicle – as far as how that relates to the investigation is to be determined,” said Sgt. Mike Ernster of the St. Paul Police Department during an overnight news conference on Tuesday morning.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reported this past weekend that a man was fatally shot at the intersection of Woodbridge Street and Wheelock Parkway – about eight to 10 blocks away from Monday’s shooting scene – around 10 p.m. on Saturday. He has yet to be identified.

Ernster added there’s currently nothing yet that shows the two shootings are connected.

The two shootings are the city’s 21st and 22nd homicides of the year. During Tuesday’s news conference, Ernster said last year at this time, the city had experienced 27 homicides.

If you have information which may help police in either case, you’re asked to call 651-266-5650.

Another man died on Friday after being stabbed at a gas station on East 7th Street. Police add a 60-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree manslaughter for that incident.