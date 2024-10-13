Man dies after Saturday night shooting in St. Paul’s North End

St. Paul police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that left a man dead.

Officers were called to the intersection of Woodbridge Street and Wheelock Parkway on a report of a shooting around 10 p.m. on Saturday. There, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Despite first aid, the man was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting and who shot the victim. Police say they are also looking for physical or video evidence.

“It’s concerning that anybody fires shots in our city — and they are still unaccounted for, so our investigators are going to do everything they can to identify this person and hold them accountable,” said Sergeant Mike Ernster.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim and his exact cause of death. This is the city’s 21st homicide of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.