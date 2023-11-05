Salvation Army worship center in Brooklyn Park reopens 1 year after fire, vandalism

Salvation Army chapel reopens 1 year after vandalism

It’s been a trying year for the Brooklyn Park Salvation Army Noble Worship and Community Center, but Sunday marks a new beginning.

It’s been almost exactly one year since any sort of service has been held inside.

The Salvation Army Noble Worship and Service Center was damaged on November 3, 2022, when a man threw a flower pot through one of the church’s windows.

He later set fire to a pile of coats in a chapel pew, heavily damaging several other parts of the church.

The aftermath cost the Salvation Army more than $100,000 to clean up and fix.

“It was vandalism, vandalism by a single person, unbelievable, I couldn’t believe that one person could do that much damage,” said Salvation Army Divisional Commander Lt. Col. Dan Jennings. “Of course, your mind goes to, ‘Why would anyone attack the Salvation Army? We’re here to help the community, we’re here to make sure people have what they need.'”

Jack Douglas Heinrich, 34, of New Hope, was convicted in the arson and was sentenced back in January to three years of supervised probation.

