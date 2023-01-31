Man convicted of Brooklyn Park Salvation Army arson receives probation

The man who pleaded guilty to setting the Brooklyn Park Salvation Army on fire in November was sentenced to three years of supervised probation Monday, court documents show.

33-year-old Jack Douglas Heinrich of New Hope was convicted on one count of second-degree arson for throwing a flower pot through the window of the Salvation Army’s Worship and Service Center then burning a pile of winter coats.

Those who assessed the aftermath estimated fire and smoke damage would cost the Salvation Army more than $100,000.

As part of his sentence, Heinrich was ordered to serve 90 days in jail, but court documents show those three months had already been served during criminal proceedings.

Hennepin County Judge Gina Brandt ordered Heinrich to stay at least three blocks away from the Salvation Army and obtain mental health services.