MSP Airport slips to #2 spot in airport satisfaction study, Detroit captures top spot

J.D. Powers released their 2023 North America Airport Satisfaction Study on Wednesday, ranking Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) as the second best for mega airports.

The study takes six factors into account to determine the overall satisfaction ranking. In order of importance, they are terminal facilities, airport arrival and departure, baggage claim, security check, check-in and baggage check and food, beverage and retail.

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport took the top spot in satisfaction for mega airports after MSP captured it in 2022.

MSP has continued to improve in this satisfaction study over the years from the middle of the pack in 2016 to ranking #2 in 2019, #3 in 2021 and #1 in 2022.

MSP has won a number of airport awards, including being named the Best Airport in North America by the Airport Council International Global Airport Service Quality program in 2023, which was the sixth time MSP has won the award in seven years.