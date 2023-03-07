MSP Airport named as the best airport in North America again

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) was named Best Airport in North America by Airports Council International (ACI) on Monday.

The Best in North America award is given through ACI’s global Airport Service Quality (ASQ) program, which recognizes customer experiences from close to 400 participating airports in 95 countries.

This is the sixth time in seven years that MSP has earned the title. MSP was named Best in North America for four consecutive years 2016-2019, and again in 2021.

In 2022, MSP saw 31.2 million passengers, a nearly 25% increase from 2021.

“For MSP to be recognized by our travelers as one of the best in the world year after year is a testament to our focus on providing exceptional airport experiences so Minnesota thrives,” said Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), which operates MSP.

MSP Airport is the 16th busiest airport in North America.