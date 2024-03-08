Red, White and Boom returning to Minneapolis this 4th of July

The city of Minneapolis will see the return of the once-annual Red, White and Boom! event on the Fourth of July this summer.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) announced the return of the annual event Friday in a news release. It will take place on the downtown Minneapolis riverfront, at Water Works and the Stone Arch Bridge parking lots.

MPRB noted that the Stone Arch Bridge will be closed during the festival this year, due to a repair project being undertaken by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The event will include food trucks and live music as well as fireworks, and will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4, 2024.

The event was last held in 2019. It was not held in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the park board shifted its focus to smaller events in 2021 and 2022. In 2023, a laser show was held on Boom Island Park on the Fourth of July.

“People love Fourth of July fireworks on the Downtown Minneapolis riverfront. We heard that from communities we serve, partners we work with, and our own staff, so we’re excited to bring back this beloved tradition,” MPRB Superintendent Al Bangoura said in a news release.