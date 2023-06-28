Minneapolis hosting laser show at Boom Island Park in lieu of fireworks

With no plans for fireworks again this year, Minneapolis is trying a new patriotic display to celebrate Independence Day.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) says it will host a laser light show at Boom Island Park on July 3.

The new “Red, White and Boom Island” event won’t have any actual booms from fireworks but MPRB says food trucks will be available starting at 8 p.m. before the 25-minute laser show starts at 10 p.m.

Officials say the laser show will only be visible from Boom Island Park and won’t be seen across the Mississippi River. The event is free and open to everyone.

An MPRB spokesperson says the laser show is something new the board is trying this year and a decision hasn’t been made on whether or not to bring back fireworks in the future.

Minneapolis hasn’t had fireworks for July 4 since 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the festivities for many cities in 2020 and supply chain issues caused many more cancellations in 2021. MPRB specifically cited a lack of time to put the event together in 2021 after pandemic restrictions were lifted at the start of May but said the fireworks show was expected to return in 2022. However, last year, city officials said construction and staffing shortages prevented fireworks and the other Fourth of July events were then canceled at the last minute due to the threat of severe weather.

Meanwhile, Boom Island Park didn’t have any official events last year but a shooting at the park injured several people. Officials plan to block off the Stone Arch Bridge this holiday weekend in response to last year’s events.