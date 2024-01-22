MnDOT to start inspection work on Stone Arch Bridge on Monday

Construction crews will start inspecting the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis on Monday as they prepare to start a $26 million repair project this spring.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced the project back in September, saying workers will repoint mortar, repair and replace stones and make other repairs aimed at improving the 140-year-old bridge’s condition. That work will officially start this spring, and the project isn’t expected to be finished until 2026.

The pre-construction inspection is expected to continue through the first week of February, and MnDOT notes that the area for pedestrians and cyclists will be constrained during the work, although it will remain open.

When construction actually starts, the bridge will be closed one-half at a time, meaning pedestrians and cyclists won’t be able to cross the full length of the bridge.

