Red flag warning issued in Minnesota; Dry, windy conditions to continue through the weekend

High temperatures, dry conditions and blustery winds are prompting a red flag warning across much of Minnesota.

“It’s so windy and dry all the time, so you don’t get to light a fire,” says Christine Sanko from Minnetonka. “Yeah, our grass, we just let this go. All my hydrangeas have just wilted, it’s hard to keep up.“

The National Weather Service Thursday issued the warning in 85 counties in the state.



“Just very strong likelihood if there is a fire, it’s going to be a bit more difficult to contain,” explains Jon Trappe, a turf grass educator with the U of M Extension. “Much more likely for some fires to actually take place.”



That red flag designation means that fires can spread quickly and easily progress out of control if there are gusty winds and low humidity present.

Michael Warnke, the Wildlife Administration supervisor with the DNR, says virtually every county in the state has restricted or banned open burning.



“We’ve really seen no rain, making all that stuff on the ground, the vegetation, extremely receptable to catching fire,” he notes.

So, what should you do to keep your lawn or trees safe during this dry spell?

The U of M Extension says if you’re able, try giving both a good soaking, using an open tuna can as a measuring stick.

“So, you can put out little catch cans,” Trappe explains. “You’re looking to water somewhere between half an inch and one inch of moisture if you are going to water. “

The DNR is urging people to avoid setting campfires for the time being.

Authorities say they’re keeping a close watch on conditions throughout the weekend.

“It’s that strong wind that’s going to drive that fire danger up,” Warnke says. “If we see winds coming at us this weekend with those high temperatures, seems likely I would expect minimally elevated fire conditions to remain.”

Sanko, meanwhile, says she and her family are going to stay alert for any changes in the weather picture.

“We’ve just had to water more and watch what we’re doing, watch fires,” she declares. “So, don’t want any accidents.”