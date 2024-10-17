Extreme fire risk issued for most of Minnesota

Every county in Minnesota – except for two – has been issued a red flag warning Thursday morning as dry conditions continue to pose a fire risk.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources continued their red flag warnings from Wednesday, issuing warnings for new at-risk counties.

A total of 85 counties are now under a red flag warning with the exception of the Arrowhead, where Cook and Lake Counties remain without a warning. Additionally, a small portion of southeast St. Louis County is also spared from the red flag warning.

Different areas will have the warnings in effect during separate times of the day.

At midnight, Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Koochiching, Pine, and St. Louis counties had their warnings put into effect until 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, the counties of Becker, Beltrami, Clay, Clearwater, Grant, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, Roseau, Wadena and Wilkin counties will have the red flag warning go into effect at 8 a.m. It is currently expected to last until 7 p.m.

Then, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., the following counties will be under the same warning:

Anoka

Benton

Big Stone

Blue Earth

Brown

Carver

Chippewa

Chisago

Cottonwood

Dakota

Dodge

Douglas

Faribault

Fillmore

Freeborn

Goodhue

Hennepin

Houston

Isanti

Jackson

Kanabec

Kandiyohi

Lac Qui Parle

Le Duer

Lincoln

Lyon

Martin

Meeker

Mille Lacs

Morrison

Mower

Murray

Nicollet

Nobles

Olmstead

Pipestone

Pope

Ramsey

Redwood

Renville

Rice

Rock

Scott

Sherburne

Sibley

Stearns

Steele

Stevens

Swift

Todd

Traverse

Wabasha

Waseca

Washington

Watonwan

Winona

Wright

Yellow Medicine

For the latest fire risks and burn restrictions in the state, CLICK HERE. You can find current conditions in your area by CLICKING HERE.