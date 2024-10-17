Extreme fire risk issued for most of Minnesota
Every county in Minnesota – except for two – has been issued a red flag warning Thursday morning as dry conditions continue to pose a fire risk.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources continued their red flag warnings from Wednesday, issuing warnings for new at-risk counties.
A total of 85 counties are now under a red flag warning with the exception of the Arrowhead, where Cook and Lake Counties remain without a warning. Additionally, a small portion of southeast St. Louis County is also spared from the red flag warning.
Different areas will have the warnings in effect during separate times of the day.
At midnight, Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Koochiching, Pine, and St. Louis counties had their warnings put into effect until 7 p.m.
Meanwhile, the counties of Becker, Beltrami, Clay, Clearwater, Grant, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, Roseau, Wadena and Wilkin counties will have the red flag warning go into effect at 8 a.m. It is currently expected to last until 7 p.m.
Then, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., the following counties will be under the same warning:
- Anoka
- Benton
- Big Stone
- Blue Earth
- Brown
- Carver
- Chippewa
- Chisago
- Cottonwood
- Dakota
- Dodge
- Douglas
- Faribault
- Fillmore
- Freeborn
- Goodhue
- Hennepin
- Houston
- Isanti
- Jackson
- Kanabec
- Kandiyohi
- Lac Qui Parle
- Le Duer
- Lincoln
- Lyon
- Martin
- Meeker
- Mille Lacs
- Morrison
- Mower
- Murray
- Nicollet
- Nobles
- Olmstead
- Pipestone
- Pope
- Ramsey
- Redwood
- Renville
- Rice
- Rock
- Scott
- Sherburne
- Sibley
- Stearns
- Steele
- Stevens
- Swift
- Todd
- Traverse
- Wabasha
- Waseca
- Washington
- Watonwan
- Winona
- Wright
- Yellow Medicine
For the latest fire risks and burn restrictions in the state, CLICK HERE. You can find current conditions in your area by CLICKING HERE.