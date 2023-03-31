Rail safety bill to be introduced in Minnesota Senate committee, lawmakers to tour derailment site Friday

Railway safety will be front and center at the Minnesota Capitol on Friday, when the first hearing will be held for a bill that focuses on training for first responders, so they are better prepared to handle these types of disasters.

The hearing is happening in the senate’s transportation committee at 2 p.m.

On Thursday, lawmakers discussed a bill that called on railroad companies to pay for more rail inspectors through a state program.

There are currently four inspectors working in Minnesota, but the proposal would add two more.

The hearing comes one day after a train derailed in Raymond, Minn., and cleanup efforts remain underway.

Investigators examine the site of where train cars carrying ethanol and corn syrup derailed Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Raymond, Minn. (KSTP)

Residents are back at home after being temporarily evacuated Thursday, and a group of Congressional leaders including U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith are scheduled to tour the derailment site Friday morning.

Klobuchar and Smith are co-sponsors of the Railway Safety Act, a bi-partisan proposal to boost safety requirements for trains carrying hazardous materials.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says roadblocks will remain in place while crews continue to clean and investigate the derailment, which involved 22 cars carrying ethanol and corn syrup. Fires could still be possible at the site for the next few days.

In addition, the Minnesota Department of Public safety says there have been no requests for hazmat teams at this point.

Gov. Tim Walz visited the site just hours after the crash Thursday, saying no one was injured, and that the design of the tanker cars means there’s no danger to the public.

The National Transportation Safety Board is on the ground, investigating what happened. State regulators are also on the scene assessing environmental impacts.

The derailment highlights how one incident can have widespread impacts.

Although government data shows the number of derailments has declined in recent years, there were still more than 1,000 across the country last year.

Railroad safety has been in the spotlight nationally ever since a fiery derailment of a Norfolk Southern train near Palestine, Ohio on Feb. 3, 2023. Roughly half of that town had to be evacuated after officials decided to release and burn toxic chemicals. Although state and federal officials insist no harmful chemicals have been found in the air or water there, residents remain uneasy.

In Minnesota, federal data shows from 2012-2022, the state has had 185 train derailments, including a 2021 derailment on the edge of Goose Lake near Albert Lea, where two Union Pacific cars spilled hydro-chloric acid. In 2017, train cars carrying liquid petroleum in cars were punctured in Ellendale, causing nearly 700 people to be evacuated.

You can find KSTP’s related train derailment coverage in the links below:

Evacuation order lifted, residents allowed to return home after train derailment in Raymond

Safer train cars credited for preventing catastrophe in Raymond derailment

Minnesota leaders respond to train derailment that caused evacuation in Raymond