Looking at past train derailments after Thursday’s incident in Raymond

Nearly two dozen train cars derailed early Thursday morning in Raymond, just southwest of Willmar, causing hundreds of residents to be evacuated for most of the morning.

Fortunately, nobody was hurt and authorities have said it had no impact on air or groundwater in the area. But it’s not the first derailment in Minnesota.

While government data shows the number of derailments is declining, more than 1,000 were still reported last year and they can still have a widespread impact.

Railroad safety has been in the national spotlight since the fiery derailment of train in East Palestine, Ohio, last month.

Firefighters contain flames after a train derailment in Raymond, Minnesota (KSTP).

Just Sunday, a train derailed in rural North Dakota, spilling hazardous materials.

In Minnesota, federal data shows 185 trains derailed from 2012 to 2022.

In 2021, two Union Pacific cars spilled hydrochloric acid when a train derailed near Albert Lea.

In 2016, nearly 700 people in Ellendale had to be evacuated after cars filled with liquid petroleum were punctured.

On Wednesday, rail safety measures were approved by the Ohio Legislature in response to the derailments there, and the push continues at the federal level, too. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) talked to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Thursday about that.