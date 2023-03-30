Residents urged to evacuate after train derailment and fire in Raymond

An overnight train derailment and fire is spurring the evacuation of Raymond, a town about two hours west of the metro area, according to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.

A statement from the BNSF Railway company says about 22 cars hauling ethanol and corn syrup derailed at about 1 a.m. Thursday.

Ethanol is a highly flammable liquid, and several of the cars are now on fire.

Authorities say it happened on the western edge of the town but within city limits.

An evacuation area of half a mile is now established, and residents are being told to leave their homes. A gathering point is now established at Central Minnesota Christian School in nearby Prinsburg for people who have nowhere else to go. The shelter location will be moved to Unity Church in Prinsburg later this morning, according to the news release.

The Red Cross is responding to the train derailment in Raymond, Minnesota. Volunteers will support shelter needs for evacuated residents as well as canteen relief for emergency responders. pic.twitter.com/qbm2ItvXMn — Minnesota Red Cross (@mnredcross) March 30, 2023

No travel is advised within Raymond as firefighters are now working to contain visible flames at the crash site.

Firefighters contain flames after a train derailment in Raymond, Minnesota (KSTP).

Highway 23 is also closed between 160th Avenue Southeast and 128th Street Southwest and will remain closed until tomorrow at 11:59 p.m., according to MnDOT.

Raymond is a town of about 800 people, and an evacuation alert was sent out to devices in the area.

The U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg released the following statement on the incident:

FRA is on the ground after a BNSF train carrying ethanol derailed early this morning, leading to an evacuation in the area of Raymond, MN. At present no injuries or fatalities have been reported. We are tracking closely as more details emerge and will be involved in investigaton. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) March 30, 2023

This is a breaking news situation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.