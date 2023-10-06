Professional, college teams to keep Minnesota sports fans occupied this weekend

Busy weekend for Minnesota sports

This weekend will be a busy one for Minnesota sports fans.

The fun starts Friday at 12 p.m., when tickets for the Twins home games in the American League Division Series go on sale. Tickets will be available for purchase exclusively on the Twins website.

Fans will have an opportunity to watch playoff baseball next Tuesday at Target Field, after the Twins take on the Houston Astros while on the road this weekend. If you aren’t able to travel to Houston, you can participate in the free watch parties planned across the metro, including those at Target Field.

First pitch for Saturday’s game is at 3:45 p.m. and will be at 7:03 p.m. on Sunday.

The Minnesota Wild will also take on the Dallas Stars for their final pre-season game at 5 p.m. on Saturday in St. Paul.

Tickets are still available for that matchup.

Also happening Sunday afternoon is the Minnesota Vikings (1-3) game against the Kansas City Chiefs (3-1), with kickoff scheduled for 3:25 p.m.

While tickets are available, they are more expensive than other home games later on in the season. The cheapest ticket you can find for this Sunday’s game is a little over $200, while others later on are priced anywhere from $80-$120. There’s some speculation that singer Taylor Swift will be at the game, as she is rumored to be dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and has also been at the last two Chiefs games.

Meanwhile, college sports fans will have a chance to watch the Minnesota Golden Gophers both on the ice and on the field at home.

Football fans can watch the Gophers (3-2) face the Michigan Wolverines (5-0) on Saturday, with kickoff at 6:30 p.m.

For those who prefer hockey, the Gophers face off against the Bemidji Beavers in their home opener Sunday night. Puck drop is at 6 p.m.

