President Biden to visit Minneapolis on Monday

President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Minneapolis on Monday, his third trip to the North Star State since taking office.

Biden will promote infrastructure spending and investments in clean energy as part of an ongoing tour.

Vice President Kamala Harris came to the New Flyer plant in St. Cloud in February to highlight another of the administration’s focuses: electric vehicle production.

The president last stopped in Minnesota last April for former Vice President Walter Mondale’s memorial. In 2021, Biden visited Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount to tout the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law.

More details about the president’s trip to the Twin Cities will be revealed in the coming days.