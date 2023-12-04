Overnight South Minneapolis shooting leaves man dead, woman injured

According to police, officers with the city’s police department as well as Metro Transit were called to the 1200 block of East Lake Street around midnight Monday morning.

Minneapolis police say an overnight shooting on the city’s south side has left a man dead.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the sidewalk, adding he had been fatally shot. Police say he is in his 30s but haven’t provided any other information about him. His name is expected to be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner at a later time.

In addition, they found a woman in her 40s with gunshot wounds they say don’t appear to be life-threatening. She was taken to HCMC to be treated for her injuries.

Video captured by a 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer shows several evidence markers were put down on Lake Street.

Police say there were multiple people outside and, in the area, when shots were fired. Anyone with information which may help police is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or by sending them online by CLICKING HERE.

This is the latest shooting to happen in the city over the weekend.

Early Sunday morning, two people were killed and a third person was injured in Dinkytown when shots were fired inside a tobacco store. Also on Sunday morning, a man was shot near the intersection of Lake Street West and Grand Avenue South. Police said his injuries may be life-threatening.

Then, on Sunday afternoon, officers were called to the 600 block of Penn Avenue North and found a man with potentially life-threatening injuries. Officers were also called to the 600 block of West Broadway for a shooting that left a man seriously injured that same afternoon.