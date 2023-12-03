Man suffers potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds on Lake Street early Sunday morning

Minneapolis police say they are investigating a shooting on Lake Street that sent a man to the hospital with potentially life-threatening wounds early Sunday morning.

Officers say they responded to a parking lot near the intersection of Lake Street West and Grand Avenue South just before 2:40 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators believe “an altercation” escalated into gunfire.

No arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 911 or submit a tip anonymously to CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS. You can submit a tip online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.