1 with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Minneapolis

One man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Minneapolis on Sunday, according to Minneapolis police.

At around 1:46 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 600 block of Penn Avenue North and found a man in his 20s with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Law enforcement provided medical aid until the man was brought to North Memorial Medical Center.

According to authorities, preliminary information suggests that the man was standing outside when shots were fired from a passing vehicle.

Officers secured the scene and MPD forensic scientists responded to collect evidence.

No arrests have been made. MPD is currently investigating.