Off-duty firefighter fatally shot last weekend to be honored with procession Tuesday

The procession will start at the medical examiner's office in Minnetonka and then travel to a funeral home in Jordan.

Community members are gathering on Tuesday morning to remember a metro area firefighter who died after a shooting in Minneapolis last weekend.

Joseph Johns worked for both the Eagan and Eden Prairie fire departments.

Friends of Johns say he was celebrating the 19th anniversary of the Tru Breed motorcycle club at Cedar Avenue South and South Ninth Street in Minneapolis on Sunday when he was shot.

The group says Johns was a member of the club.

“Joseph was a wonderful individual,” said Eden Prairie Fire Department Chief Scott Gerber. “We would describe him as kind, caring, positive, charismatic, and self and service above self-oriented.”

Eagan officials tell 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Johns “tragically passed away while off duty”, and they are grateful to the Burnsville and Inver Grove Heights fire departments for handling calls on behalf of the Eagan Fire Department.

Minneapolis law enforcement is still searching for suspects. Officials say it’s still unclear what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers either by CLICKING HERE or by using 1-800-222-8477.

