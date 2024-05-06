Friends, colleagues mourn death of firefighter with ‘heart of gold’

Joseph Johns was out enjoying the night on Saturday, as shown in a video shared by a friend. About 30 minutes later, gunshots rang out in the 900 block of Cedar Avenue South in Minneapolis, killing Johns.

“Oh yeah, I was there,” Ronson Beard said. “It was tough, it’s still tough.”

Johns and friends were in the parking lot to celebrate the 19th anniversary of the Tru Breed Motorcycle Club that he belonged to.

Beard, the group’s national president, shared a video of him and Johns grooving to some music at a recent car and bike show, a video Beard said he cherishes.

“He has a heart of gold, would do anything for you,” Beard said of Johns. “Very proactive, just a genuinely good person.”

Minneapolis police say shots were fired across Ninth Street at a group of people in the parking lot, which led to a further exchange of gunfire. However, it’s still unclear who fired shots and what led up to everything.

Johns served as a duty-crew firefighter in Eden Prairie since Sept. 2, 2015, and was also a firefighter for the city of Eagan since Jan. 13, 2020.

“He was an amazing human,” Eagan Fire Chief Hugo Searle said of Johns.

“There’s no words to describe how painful it is for everybody.”

Eden Prairie Fire Chief Scott Gerber echoed Searle’s sentiments, describing Johns as “kind, caring, positive, charismatic, and self and service above self-oriented.”

Beard says Johns was known as “Miles” to those in the motorcycle club because he could always be found riding his bike for miles and miles.

“He’s irreplaceable,” Beard said. “The bottom line, he’s irreplaceable.”