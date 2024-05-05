Sunday shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Seward neighborhood

Minneapolis police say a man is dead and another man is injured following an overnight shooting on Sunday.

According to police, officers were called to the 900 block of Cedar Avenue South around 12:40 a.m. for a report of two people having been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s in a parking lot behind 901 Cedar Avenue South. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he died.

A second injured man arrived at the hospital in a passenger vehicle. His injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Police say they believe shots were fired across 9th Street at a group of people gathered in that parking lot, and shots were exchanged.

No word on what led up to the shots being fired.

As of this time, no one is in custody for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers either by CLICKING HERE or by using 1-800-222-8477.